Steem Tops One Day Volume of $3.62 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $72.97 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,610.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00262905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.63 or 0.00736210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.89 or 0.00537887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00057053 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00109281 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 441,487,331 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

