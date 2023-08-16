Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 83,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Stellantis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stellantis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLA stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

