Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.15.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
STLA stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
