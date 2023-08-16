StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Up 12.0 %
Shares of JOB opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.80.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. GEE Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $38.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.
