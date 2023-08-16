StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of JOB opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. GEE Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $38.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GEE Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOB. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in GEE Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GEE Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,554,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 442,300 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GEE Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 815,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.