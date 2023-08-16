StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. 500.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.65. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.