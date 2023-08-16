StockNews.com Downgrades Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.68.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,178,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,216,000 after purchasing an additional 360,284 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,532,000 after purchasing an additional 48,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,220,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.