StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arconic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Arconic alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARNC

Arconic Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $29.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arconic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Arconic by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arconic

(Get Free Report)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.