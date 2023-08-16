StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

CHCI opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.05. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.