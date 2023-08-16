StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Retractable Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 million, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 122,231 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Further Reading

