StockNews.com Lowers E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

E.W. Scripps stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. E.W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $769.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.84.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $582.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that E.W. Scripps will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kate O’brian sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $48,559.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,894 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,707,000 after buying an additional 315,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,765,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,248,000 after buying an additional 118,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,495,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,713,000 after buying an additional 55,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

