StockNews.com Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Hold

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.09. 1,253,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,277,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,767,000 after acquiring an additional 593,967 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,449,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,115,000 after acquiring an additional 165,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 100,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

