StockNews.com Lowers NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) to Buy

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NTES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NetEase from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

Get NetEase alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTES

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.53. 601,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,251. The company has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. NetEase has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $110.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average of $92.16.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 23.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,754,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 186.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 59.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in NetEase by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.