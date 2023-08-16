StockNews.com Lowers S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Sell

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.18. 98,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $38.43.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $102.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 53,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 232,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

