StockNews.com Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Hold

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,263. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 29,499 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

