StockNews.com Upgrades Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) to “Hold”

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

CFG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,329,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118,346. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

