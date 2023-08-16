StockNews.com Upgrades Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) to Hold

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

EFC has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Ellington Financial stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.54 million, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 43.02 and a current ratio of 43.02. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

