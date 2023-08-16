StockNews.com Upgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to “Strong-Buy”

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
PC Connection Price Performance
Shares of PC Connection stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.96. 58,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,797. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.75. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection
In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,300 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $175,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,413,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 600 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $27,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 172,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,300 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $175,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,413,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,100 shares of company stock worth $731,509. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
