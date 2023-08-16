StockNews.com Upgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to “Strong-Buy”

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

PC Connection Price Performance

Shares of PC Connection stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.96. 58,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,797. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.75. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,300 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $175,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,413,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 600 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $27,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 172,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,300 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $175,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,413,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,100 shares of company stock worth $731,509. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

PC Connection Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

