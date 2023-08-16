StockNews.com Upgrades Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) to Hold

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE PFG opened at $76.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average is $73.69. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.