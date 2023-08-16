StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Posts Earnings Results

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. StoneCo updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

StoneCo Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,529,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,313. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,334.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 28.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 379.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

