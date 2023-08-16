StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Up to $13.62

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $14.09. StoneCo shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 1,071,853 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

StoneCo Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.72 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

