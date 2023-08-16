STP Self Reported Market Cap Hits $83.44 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last week, STP has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $83.44 million and $6.29 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004956 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017742 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018484 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013935 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,115.91 or 1.00003552 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.
About STP
STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network.
Buying and Selling STP
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.
