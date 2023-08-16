Strategic Education, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Strategic Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average of $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $98.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $287.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.39 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 157.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Articles

