Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 47,562 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,194. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.22. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.