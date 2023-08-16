Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. 332,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,012. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

