Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Buys Shares of 11,864 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000. Snowflake accounts for approximately 0.4% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 1,264.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.40.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,751,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,895 shares of company stock worth $114,723,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,629. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

