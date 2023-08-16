Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Has $34.56 Million Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lessened its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 895,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,891 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises about 8.3% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $34,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 560,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,530,000 after acquiring an additional 160,570 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 166,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 83,141 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,130,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 626,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of EDU traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.33. 562,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,252. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.90). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $860.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

