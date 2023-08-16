Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Shares Up 50%

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 50% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.30. 980,006 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,798% from the average session volume of 51,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Stria Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Stria Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stria Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stria Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.