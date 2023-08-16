Stride (NYSE:LRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Stride had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Stride’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Stride Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of LRN stock traded up $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 312,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,151. Stride has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stride by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Stride by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Stride by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stride from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

