Stride (NYSE:LRN) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s previous close.

LRN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.86. 468,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,211. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.29. Stride has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $47.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Stride had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $483.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stride will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stride by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stride by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Stride by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Stride by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

