Stride (NYSE:LRN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $38.29, but opened at $43.17. Stride shares last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 226,840 shares traded.

The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $483.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.70 million. Stride had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stride from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stride during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Stride by 138.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 124.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 61.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

