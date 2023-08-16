Substratum (SUB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.41

Substratum (SUB) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.41 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018424 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013948 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,120.02 or 1.00026079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

