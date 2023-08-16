Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.41 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024005 USD and is down -29.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

