Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SU stock opened at C$41.91 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$36.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.37. The stock has a market cap of C$54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group set a C$48.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.94.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

