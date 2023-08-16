Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Issues Earnings Results

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 12.72%. Superior Drilling Products updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.20. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.21.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Superior Drilling Products

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 90,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $118,498.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,340,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,998.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 43,690 shares of company stock valued at $60,736 in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.