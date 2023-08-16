Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

SGC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. 48,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.76 million, a PE ratio of -16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, CFO Michael Koempel acquired 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,214.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,917.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

