Swiss National Bank Has $270.43 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,578,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Eaton worth $270,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,831 shares of company stock worth $24,880,911. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ETN opened at $217.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.25. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $225.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.08.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

