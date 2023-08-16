Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Emerson Electric worth $204,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.35.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

