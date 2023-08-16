Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,684,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 134,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Boston Scientific worth $284,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,129,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,507,000 after purchasing an additional 47,607 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 834,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,710 shares of company stock worth $2,197,197. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

