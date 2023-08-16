Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Dollar General worth $188,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $164.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

