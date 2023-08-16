Swiss National Bank Sells 10,000 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Roper Technologies worth $185,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39,132 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ROP opened at $494.81 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $502.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $476.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.