Swiss National Bank Sells 223,100 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,779,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 223,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $228,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

Shopify Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $71.43.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

