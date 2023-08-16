Swiss National Bank Sells 35,800 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 918,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $194,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $208.85 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 48.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

