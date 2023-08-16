Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Humana worth $243,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $495.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $637.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.95.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

