Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of EVOL stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

