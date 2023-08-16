Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Saleel Awsare Sells 7,669 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $699,106.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,159.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,922. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $144.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.07. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synaptics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

