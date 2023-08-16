Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.04-11.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.81-5.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.82 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.04-$11.09 EPS.

Synopsys Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SNPS traded down $8.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $428.21. 870,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,411. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.73. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $443.00.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,213,000 after acquiring an additional 166,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $891,507,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,556,000 after acquiring an additional 133,703 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

