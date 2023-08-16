T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Trading Down 0.1%

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.59 and last traded at $41.59. Approximately 11,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 4,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.26.

Get T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 454,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.