Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TCMD. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

TCMD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.71. 252,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,598. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $438.94 million, a PE ratio of 623.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

