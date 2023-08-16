Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $4.32.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.52%.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taitron Components by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Taitron Components by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in Taitron Components by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 306,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Articles

