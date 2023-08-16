Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TTWO. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.01. The stock had a trading volume of 329,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.97. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

