Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,826,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $302,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 511.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.34 and its 200-day moving average is $150.41. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $124.96 and a 12 month high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

